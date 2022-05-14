AEW News: Dax Harwood Shares Message on Standing Ovation from Fans, Ruby Soho & Anna Jay Play Switch Sports, Rampage Video Highlights

– Dax Harwood released a heartfelt video via Twitter on receiving a standing ovation from the fans last Wednesday on AEW Dynamite after his Owen Hart Tournament match against Adam Cole. Cole won the match to advance to the semifinals.

Harwood wrote in the caption, “After my match with Adam Cole on Wednesday night, Long Island decided to give me a standing ovation. I’ve never felt anything like that in my career. Y’all made all this happen. Not some kind of ‘push.’ Not a ‘turn.’ It was y’all. The appreciation you’ve shown isn’t unnoticed.”

He added in the video, “To not go on to win this Owen Hart tournament really struck a nerve in me. But as I was pulling myself up from the floor, from losing, you guys pulled yourself up outta your seat, and you gave me a standing ovation, and that meant more to me than you can ever imagine. For that, I tell you, ‘thank you.’ I’ll continue to take my body to failure, but I’ll never fail for you. Top guy, out.” You can check out his video below.

