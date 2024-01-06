wrestling / News
AEW News: Deonna Purrazzo Comments on Hometown Debut, Preview for Tonight’s Collision, Swerve Strickland Chats With Freddie Prinze Jr.
– Newly signed AEW wrestler Deonna Purrazzo made her official AEW debut earlier this week on Dynamite. AEW released a new video featuring Purrazzo commenting on her debut moment:
– AEW released the following preview for tonight’s Collision:
TONIGHT!#AEWCollision LIVE 8/7c TNT
• #AEW Continental Crown Title#EddieKingston (c) v @trentylocks
• @CashWheelerFTR & @DaxFTR v @malakaiblxck & @SNM_Buddy
• @Sting & @DarbyAllin v The Workhorsemen
• We will hear from @RatedRCope pic.twitter.com/Eb7fgvBocj
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 6, 2024
– AEW star Swerve Strickland is the guest on this week’s Wrestling With Freddie with host Freddie Prinze Jr.: