wrestling / News

AEW News: Deonna Purrazzo Comments on Hometown Debut, Preview for Tonight’s Collision, Swerve Strickland Chats With Freddie Prinze Jr.

January 6, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Deonna Purrazzo Image Credit: AEW

– Newly signed AEW wrestler Deonna Purrazzo made her official AEW debut earlier this week on Dynamite. AEW released a new video featuring Purrazzo commenting on her debut moment:

– AEW released the following preview for tonight’s Collision:

– AEW star Swerve Strickland is the guest on this week’s Wrestling With Freddie with host Freddie Prinze Jr.:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, AEW Collision, Deonna Purrazzo, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading