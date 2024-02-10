wrestling / News

AEW News: Deonna Purrazzo on Hey! (EW) Preview Clip, Swerve Strickland on Black History Month, Rampage Video Highlights

February 10, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Deonna Purrazzo Image Credit: AEW

– AEW wrestler Deonna Purrazzo will be the guest on tomorrow’s edition of Hey! (EW) with RJ City. You can check out the new preview clip below:

– AEW released a video of Swerve Strickland speaking on the influence of Black culture for Black History Month:

– AEW released the following video highlights for last night’s Rampage:




