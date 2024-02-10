wrestling / News
AEW News: Deonna Purrazzo on Hey! (EW) Preview Clip, Swerve Strickland on Black History Month, Rampage Video Highlights
– AEW wrestler Deonna Purrazzo will be the guest on tomorrow’s edition of Hey! (EW) with RJ City. You can check out the new preview clip below:
Is @DeonnaPurrazzo in the mob?
Find out on the latest episode of Hey! (EW) with @RJCity1 TOMORROW MORNING on #AEW's YouTube channel! pic.twitter.com/G9cLZFO6iC
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 10, 2024
– AEW released a video of Swerve Strickland speaking on the influence of Black culture for Black History Month:
– AEW released the following video highlights for last night’s Rampage:
