AEW News: Details On What Happened After AEW Rampage Taping, ROH Death Before Dishonor Pre-Sale Today, Dynamite Highlights
July 7, 2022
– PWInsider reports that after last night’s AEW Rampage, Brodie Lee’s sons Brodie Jr and Nolan came out with FTR. Dax Harwood spoke about his love of wrestling. Smart Mark Sterling came out and after interrupting, he was given a low blow by Danhausen, an Orange Punch by Orange Cassidy and a Big Rig from FTR. He was then pinned by Nolan.
– There is an online pre-sale today for ROH Death Before Dishonor on July 23 at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, MA. The code is 1863all. Tickets officially go on sale tomorrow.
– Here are highlights from last night’s AEW Dynamite:
