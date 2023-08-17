AEW News: Don Callis on His Family’s Legacy, Unrestricted Showcases 200 Episodes of Dynamite, Dynamite Video Highlights

– Following last night’s AEW Dynamite, Don Callis shared a message on how the legacy of his family will be the destruction of Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega. Callis wrote, “First Takeshita. Now Ospreay. There has never been a family like this one. Our legacy will be destroying Kenny Omega and killing the ‘GOAT’ @IAmJericho.”

– This week’s edition of AEW Unrestricted celebrated 200 episodes of Dynamite:

AEW Dynamite recently celebrated 200 episodes, and Ref Aubrey Edwards was on 197 of them! She and Will Washington share some behind-the-scenes stories from the first-ever Dynamite on October 2, 2019 live from the Capital Arena in Washington DC. They also discuss their favorite celebrity guests like Rick Ross, Shaq and Snoop Dogg; their favorite factions like Team Taz and The Inner Circle; their favorite debuts like Mr. Brodie Lee and Sting; and some of their favorite matches like the first-ever Blood & Guts and Hikaru Shida beating Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s World Championship. Ref Aubrey remembers moments from the pandemic era shows in Jacksonville including the first Blood & Guts and the Dinner Debonair.

– AEW released the following video highlights for last night's Fight for the Fallen edition of Dynamite:
















