AEW News: Don Callis Praises Kenny Omega as the ‘God of Pro Wrestling,’ New CM Punk Shirt Available, Chris Jericho Discusses Wrestling Numbers & Ratings
– The Invisible Hand of Kenny Omega, Don Callis, praised Omega earlier today as the “god of pro wrestling” via Twitter, noting how Kenny Omega because the first wrestler in AEW to hold three titles: the AEW World Title, the AEW World Tag Team Titles, and the AEW World Trios Title.
Callis wrote, “Behold: The GOD of Pro Wrestling. First EVER @aew World Champion, Tag Champion and Trios Champion in history @KennyOmegamanX” You can check out his tweet below:
Behold: The GOD of Pro Wrestling. First EVER @aew World Champion, Tag Champion and Trios Champion in history @KennyOmegamanX pic.twitter.com/tMvAHlSLUs
— The Invisible Hand (@TheDonCallis) September 5, 2022
– Shop AEW has a new CM Punk “We Are Chicago” t-shirt available. You can check out the new shirt below:
We Are Chicago! Check out this NEW @CMPunk shirt at https://t.co/9hHlXpcSbp!#shopaew #aew #aewallout pic.twitter.com/IO8YtY71wl
— ShopAEW.com (@ShopAEW) September 4, 2022
– AEW star Chris Jericho spoke to Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston on Talk Is Jericho recently regarding wrestling ratings and more.
