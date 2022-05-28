wrestling / News
AEW News: Double or Nothing Fan Fest Schedule, Rampage Video Highlights
– AEW is running its Double or Nothing 2022 Fan Fest today at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center today. Here’s a schedule of signings and events for today’s show:
* Autograph Signing from 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM – Hangman Page, Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus, Danhausen, Thunder Rosa, Team Taz (Taz, Ricky Starks & Will Hobbs)
* Autograph Signing from 12:45 PM – 2:15 PM – Sammy Guevara & Tay Conti, Kros Statlander, Matt & Jeff Hardy, Eddie Kingston, MJF, The Blackpool Combat Club (William Regal, Bryan Danielson & Jon Moxley)
* Autograph Signing from 2:30 – 4:00 PM – Anna Jay, Samoa Joe, Toni Storm, Ruby Soho, House of Black (Malakai Black & Brody King & Buddy Matthews), Swerve Strickland.
* Autograph Signing from 4:15 – 5:45 PM – Adam Cole, The Young Bucks, Orange Cassidy, Britt Baker, FTR, Keith Lee.
A PACKED #AEWDon Double of Nothing Fan Fest schedule TOMORROW! Don’t miss a second of it, grab your tickets now! https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/8KJvzxcXds
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 28, 2022
– AEW released the following video highlights for last night’s live edition of Rampage:
