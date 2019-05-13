wrestling / News
AEW News: Double Or Nothing Match Announcement Coming Tomorrow, Leva Bates Cosplays as Cody
– A new match is set to be announced for AEW Double or Nothing on Monday. Matt Jackson announced on Twitter that a new match would be announced for the show on tomorrow’s episode of Being the Elite.
The show takes place on May 25th from Las Vegas and airs live on PPV.
#DoubleorNothing match announcement on tomorrow’s #BTE! Subscribe at https://t.co/bEw22861lN!
— The Young Bucks® (@MattJackson13) May 13, 2019
– Leva Bates cosplayed as Cody at WrestleCircus’ show on Sunday. Cody commented on the cosplay, as you can see below:
@wrestlingleva really did that. @CodyRhodes @WrestleCircus #AmericanNightmareLevaBates pic.twitter.com/HgcvHZrWxK
— The Slim Jim Experience (@YeeterMcyeeter3) May 13, 2019
It’s a mini Pharaoh! 🐾
WELL DONE https://t.co/24Hl4hip0p
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) May 13, 2019
