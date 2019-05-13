wrestling / News

AEW News: Double Or Nothing Match Announcement Coming Tomorrow, Leva Bates Cosplays as Cody

May 12, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
aew all elite wrestling Tony Khan

– A new match is set to be announced for AEW Double or Nothing on Monday. Matt Jackson announced on Twitter that a new match would be announced for the show on tomorrow’s episode of Being the Elite.

The show takes place on May 25th from Las Vegas and airs live on PPV.

– Leva Bates cosplayed as Cody at WrestleCircus’ show on Sunday. Cody commented on the cosplay, as you can see below:

