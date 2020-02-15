AEW News: Dustin Rhodes Has a Warning for Jaker Hager, Top 5 Dynamite Moments, The Bunny Reveals New Shirt

– Jake Hager will finally make his AEW in-ring debut at the Revolution event later this month. He will face Dustin Rhodes in a one-on-one match, as Rhodes will be looking for payback after Hager broke h is arm. Rhodes shared the following tweet today on the match.

Rhodes wrote, “Work hard, be ready, and fear nothing! I’m here to fight #Jerichosb**** @RealJakeHager! You broke my arm and now I am gonna pluck your eyes out at AEW #Revolution Oh, and by the way Jake, I kick people in the balls, too.”

Revolution is set for February 29, 2020. It will be held at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

– AEW showcased the Top 5 moments for this week’s Dynamite in Austin, Texas. You can check out that video below.

– The Bunny revealed a new t-shirt for The Bunny, The Butcher, and The Blade. You can check out the new shirt reveal below.