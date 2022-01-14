wrestling / News

AEW News: Dustin Rhodes Posts Vague Tweet About COVID-19, More Dynamite Highlights, Latest Matt Hardy Podcast

January 14, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– In a post on Twitter, Dustin Rhodes posted a vague message about COVID-19. While some sites are speculating that it was confirming a diagnosis, he doesn’t actually say anything of the sort. We will keep you updated if confirmation is provided.

All Rhodes wrote was, “Covid sux.”

– AEW released more highlights from Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite:

– The latest Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast is online, featuring Hangman Page.

