AEW News: Dustin Rhodes Thanks Team Following All Out, Tickets on Sale for Post-All Out Dynamite
– At last night’s AEW All Out, the team of The Natural Nightmares, Matt Cardona, and Scorpio Sky were victorious over The Dark Order in an eight-man tag team match. Earlier today, Dustin Rhodes thanked his team for last night.
He wrote on Twitter, “What a night! Couldn’t have had a better crew ever. Thank you @TheMattCardona @ScorpioSky @realmmarshall1 @TheBrandiRhodes @AllieWrestling #Talent #ProWrestlers #AEWAllOut” You can view his tweet below:
What a night! Couldn't have had a better crew ever. Thank you @TheMattCardona @ScorpioSky @realmmarshall1 @TheBrandiRhodes @AllieWrestling #Talent #ProWrestlers #AEWAllOut pic.twitter.com/PPzRRSvRe2
— Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) September 6, 2020
– AEW has announced that tickets are now on sale for this week’s post-All Out edition of Dynamite. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com and AEWTix.com in compliance with local regulations & CDC guidelines.
TICKETS ARE ON SALE NOW!
Feel the fallout of #AEWAllOut!
Physically distant tickets for the LIVE outdoor #AEWDynamite, Wed Sept 9th starting at $30 are on-sale NOW via https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq & https://t.co/Y4EcTO5v4i in compliance w/ State/Local Regulations & CDC Guidelines. pic.twitter.com/oESBtkiJmN
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 6, 2020
