AEW News: Dustin Rhodes Thanks Team Following All Out, Tickets on Sale for Post-All Out Dynamite

– At last night’s AEW All Out, the team of The Natural Nightmares, Matt Cardona, and Scorpio Sky were victorious over The Dark Order in an eight-man tag team match. Earlier today, Dustin Rhodes thanked his team for last night.

He wrote on Twitter, “What a night! Couldn’t have had a better crew ever. Thank you @TheMattCardona @ScorpioSky @realmmarshall1 @TheBrandiRhodes @AllieWrestling #Talent #ProWrestlers #AEWAllOut” You can view his tweet below:

– AEW has announced that tickets are now on sale for this week’s post-All Out edition of Dynamite. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com and AEWTix.com in compliance with local regulations & CDC guidelines.