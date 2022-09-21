wrestling / News
AEW News: Dynamite Ad in Times Square, Taz on ESPN Radio, Swerve In Our Glory Visit Middle School
– AEW star and Pure Wrestling Champion Daniel Garcia shared this clip of an AEW Dynamite ad that’s playing in Times Square:
.@AEW pic.twitter.com/X5YVd01Rjs
— Daniel Garcia (@GarciaWrestling) September 21, 2022
– AEW’s Taz joined Keyshawn, JWill & Max on ESPN Radio earlier today. The audio is available below:
Is Aaron Judge having the best season ever? Tim Hasselbeck joins to play Fill In The Blank. Taz joins to talk about AEW’s show at Arthur Ashe Stadium and being a Mets & Bills fan. Key says the Jets can’t mess up Garrett Wilson.
– Ahead of tonight’s Dynamite Grand Slam, AEW tag team champions Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland visited The WRestling Club at KIPP AMP Middle School in Crown Heights, New York. You can check out some photos of their visit below:
Thank you @swerveconfident and @RealKeithLee for coming by and seeing The Wrestling Club! 🐐🐐 pic.twitter.com/L6wZlMkv1U
— Victor Taylor Perry (@wallflowerperry) September 21, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Braun Strowman Says He Will Never Wrestle For Anyone Other Than WWE
- Tony Khan Reveals AEW Dynamite Grand Slam Is Now AEW’s Highest-Grossing TV Event of All Time
- MJF Weighs In On Cody Rhodes’ Jump to WWE, How the AEW Locker Room Reacted
- Carmella, Maxxine Dupri in Tight Outfit, Zelina Vega at the Gym Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week