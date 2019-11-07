AEW News: Everyone ‘Thrilled’ Backstage With Last Night’s Dynamite, Note on Video Packages, MJF Bugs Orange Cassidy During Full Gear Flight

– According to a report by PWInsider, everyone backstage was said to be “thrilled” with last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. You can check out 411’s recap of the show HERE.

Additionally, ROH talent Caprice Coleman was backstage at last nigh’t show and visiting friends.

– Additionally, PWInsider reports that the video packages for AEW recently were a mixture of ones created by Kevin Sullivan’s post-production crew and the Atlanta-based Comeback Studios. Comeback Studios is reportedly a division of DDPY (DDP Yoga).

– MJF and Orange Cassidy are both traveling to this weekend’s Full Gear. MJF tweeted out a video clip showing him hitting the back of Cassidy’s seat during the flight. You can check out that clip below.