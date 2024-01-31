wrestling / News
AEW News: Dynamite & Collision Taping in Duluth in March, Starts Locally Promote Upcoming TV Shows, Ethan Page on What Happened When
– AEW will be holding the post-Revolution editions of Dynamite and Collision on back-to-back nights on March 6 and 7 in Duluth, Georgia. Both shows will be held at The Gas South Arena. That week’s Collision will be taped on Thursday, March 7 and airing on tape delay on March 9.
– Eddie Kingston was in New Orleans this week, locally promoting tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Claudio Castagnoli also recently took a trip to Las Vegas, promoting AEW Collision in Las Vegas during Super Bowl weekend:
#EddieKingston in Nola promoting @AEW ahead of #AEWDynamite tomorrow night @LakefrontArena
🎟️🎟️https://t.co/KgLq1GWEtq🎟️🎟️@FOX8NOLA @NOLAnews @CCSdaily @AEWonTV pic.twitter.com/VjX941T90m
— AEWPR (@AEWpress) January 30, 2024
.@ClaudioCSRO in Vegas promoting #AEWCollision @TheDLCHenderson on February 10
AEW Collision is the perfect appetizer for Big Game Weekend
AEW Collision LIVE on @tntdrama from 5-7pm PST – then back to the strip for the rest of the festivities
🎟️🎟️ https://t.co/KgLq1GWEtq… pic.twitter.com/dBtMkoATa0
— AEWPR (@AEWpress) January 30, 2024
– Wrestler Ethan Page joined Tony Schiavone and Conrad Thompson on this week’s What Happened When: