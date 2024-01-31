– AEW will be holding the post-Revolution editions of Dynamite and Collision on back-to-back nights on March 6 and 7 in Duluth, Georgia. Both shows will be held at The Gas South Arena. That week’s Collision will be taped on Thursday, March 7 and airing on tape delay on March 9.

– Eddie Kingston was in New Orleans this week, locally promoting tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Claudio Castagnoli also recently took a trip to Las Vegas, promoting AEW Collision in Las Vegas during Super Bowl weekend:

– Wrestler Ethan Page joined Tony Schiavone and Conrad Thompson on this week’s What Happened When: