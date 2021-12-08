wrestling
AEW News: Dynamite Control Center for Long Island Debut, Dark Highlights, Ricky Starks Ready to Show What Makes a Champion
– AEW makes its Long Island, New York debut for tonight’s edition of Dynamite. The AEW Control Center video for tonight’s show is now available:
– Some AEW Dark highlight clips are now available:
With @starkmanjones, @TrueWillieHobbs & @lucha_angel1 in the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale TOMORROW on #AEWDynamite Live on TNT, #TeamTaz has the numbers on their side. But @TheLionelGreen vows that #TeamTaz will "Feel the Rush!"
Watch #AEWDark NOW: https://t.co/tCU3DuEGuP pic.twitter.com/aawuViofN3
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 8, 2021
A message sent by the #JadeBrand to @thunderrosa22 in an orchestrated assault by @MarkSterlingEsq and @Jade_Cargill before their TBS Women's Championship Tournament semifinal showdown!
Watch #AEWDark NOW: https://t.co/tCU3DuEGuP pic.twitter.com/0OxXDaTidu
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 8, 2021
After his win on #AEWDark, @SilverNumber1 has no fear heading into his huge match against @bryandanielson TOMORROW NIGHT on #AEWDynamite LIVE at 8ET/7CT/6MT/5PT on TNT! pic.twitter.com/OhTt2Qe6Rr
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 8, 2021
– FTW champion Ricky Starks is ready to show everyone what makes a champion tonight. He’ll be competing in the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royal. He released the following video:
What makes a champion? I show everyone tonight… #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/Yfuhdtalk7
— Ricky Starks (@starkmanjones) December 8, 2021
