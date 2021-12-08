wrestling

AEW News: Dynamite Control Center for Long Island Debut, Dark Highlights, Ricky Starks Ready to Show What Makes a Champion

December 8, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale

– AEW makes its Long Island, New York debut for tonight’s edition of Dynamite. The AEW Control Center video for tonight’s show is now available:

– Some AEW Dark highlight clips are now available:

– FTW champion Ricky Starks is ready to show everyone what makes a champion tonight. He’ll be competing in the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royal. He released the following video:

