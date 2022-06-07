wrestling / News

AEW News: Dynamite Debuts in Columbus on August 3, Dax Harwood Congratulates Britt Baker on Owen Hart Tournament Win

June 7, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dynamite Columbus Ohio Debut Image Credit: AEW

– AEW has announced that the company will make its Columbus, Ohio debut on Wednesday, August 3 for AEW Dynamite. The event will be held at The Schottenstein Center. Tickets for the event go on sale on Friday, June 17. You can check out the announcement below.

– FTR’s Dax Harwood shared his praise and congratulations for 2022 Owen Hart Tournament winner Dr. Britt Baker on Twitter. You can check out his message below.

Dax Harwood tweeted, “I’m so proud of the performer this girl has become. I don’t know too many people who work as hard as she does to be great. Also, I guess she’s a pretty cool human being too. Congrats on the Owen! Should’ve been me & you tho.”

Britt Baker defeated Ruby Soho in the finals at AEW Double or Nothing 2022 to win the tournament.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, Dax Harwood, FTR, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading