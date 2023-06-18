wrestling / News
AEW News: Dynamite Footage Features on The Full Monty Series, New CM-FTR Shirts, Ethan Page Says It’s ‘Time for a Change’ in New Vlog
– PWInsider reports that Episode Two of the FX TV series The Fully Monty features footage some AEW Dynamite footage. The second episode shows a character watching Darby Allin and Sting vs. The Acclaimed on the January 19, 2022 edition of Dynamite.
The new show is available to stream now on Hulu. It’s a follow-up to the classic 1997 film of the same name.
– ShopAEW now has new shirts available for the CM-FTR trio (CM Punk & FTR) and Samoa Joe, which you can check out below:
– AEW’s Ethan Page released his new vlog, where he says it’s “time for a change”: