– PWInsider reports that Episode Two of the FX TV series The Fully Monty features footage some AEW Dynamite footage. The second episode shows a character watching Darby Allin and Sting vs. The Acclaimed on the January 19, 2022 edition of Dynamite.

The new show is available to stream now on Hulu. It’s a follow-up to the classic 1997 film of the same name.

– ShopAEW now has new shirts available for the CM-FTR trio (CM Punk & FTR) and Samoa Joe, which you can check out below:

– AEW’s Ethan Page released his new vlog, where he says it’s “time for a change”: