wrestling / News

AEW News: Dynamite Footage Features on The Full Monty Series, New CM-FTR Shirts, Ethan Page Says It’s ‘Time for a Change’ in New Vlog

June 18, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW TNT AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

PWInsider reports that Episode Two of the FX TV series The Fully Monty features footage some AEW Dynamite footage. The second episode shows a character watching Darby Allin and Sting vs. The Acclaimed on the January 19, 2022 edition of Dynamite.

The new show is available to stream now on Hulu. It’s a follow-up to the classic 1997 film of the same name.

– ShopAEW now has new shirts available for the CM-FTR trio (CM Punk & FTR) and Samoa Joe, which you can check out below:

– AEW’s Ethan Page released his new vlog, where he says it’s “time for a change”:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, CM Punk, Ethan Page, FTR, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading