AEW News: Dynamite Going Head-to-Head With RAW Replay in Canada, Abadon Shows Off Weight Loss, Update on Ticket Sales For Upcoming Shows

– Sportsnet 360 in Canada is now airing a RAW replay on Wednesday nights at 8 PM ET, which puts it head-to-head with AEW Dynamite on TSN.

– Abadon took to Twitter to share photos of her recent weight loss. She went from 165 pounds in May 2020 to 135 this week.

Image on the left: May 2020 weight 163.

Image on the right: October 7th 2021 weight 135. pic.twitter.com/HeFMXxDR7G — Abadon_AEW (@abadon_AEW) October 7, 2021

– The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has some updated ticket sales numbers for upcoming AEW events.

* Rampage in Miami on October 15 has 1,548 tickets out.

* Dynamite in Miami on October 16 (which includes Rampage for October 22) has 2,288 tickets out.

* Dynamite in Orlando on October 23 has 4,776 tickets out.

* Dynamite in Boston on October 27 is sold out with 5,410 tickets out.

* Dynamite in Independence, MO (Kansas City market) on November 3 has 3,011 tickets out.

* Rampage in St. Louis on November 5 has 4,130 tickets out.

* Dynamite in Long Island on December 8 has 7,392 tickets out.