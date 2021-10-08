wrestling / News

AEW News: Dynamite Going Head-to-Head With RAW Replay in Canada, Abadon Shows Off Weight Loss, Update on Ticket Sales For Upcoming Shows

October 8, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Wednesday AEW WWE NXT, Shane Douglash, AEW TV

– Sportsnet 360 in Canada is now airing a RAW replay on Wednesday nights at 8 PM ET, which puts it head-to-head with AEW Dynamite on TSN.

– Abadon took to Twitter to share photos of her recent weight loss. She went from 165 pounds in May 2020 to 135 this week.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has some updated ticket sales numbers for upcoming AEW events.

* Rampage in Miami on October 15 has 1,548 tickets out.
* Dynamite in Miami on October 16 (which includes Rampage for October 22) has 2,288 tickets out.
* Dynamite in Orlando on October 23 has 4,776 tickets out.
* Dynamite in Boston on October 27 is sold out with 5,410 tickets out.
* Dynamite in Independence, MO (Kansas City market) on November 3 has 3,011 tickets out.
* Rampage in St. Louis on November 5 has 4,130 tickets out.
* Dynamite in Long Island on December 8 has 7,392 tickets out.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Abadon, AEW, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading