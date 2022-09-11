wrestling / News
AEW News: Dynamite Grand Slam Preview Clip, Angelo Parker & Matt Menard Joins Hey! (EW), Claudio Castagnoli Chats With Kurt Angle
September 11, 2022 | Posted by
– AEW released a new Dynamite Grand Slam preview video:
Jericho, Danielson, Moxley or Guevara: which one will make history in New York?#AEW crowns a NEW AEW World Champion at Arthur Ashe Stadium on September 21 at Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite in the finals of the #AEWGrandSlam Tournament of Champions!
🎟️ https://t.co/UN1cNiJJrQ pic.twitter.com/0EvGubs6lc
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 11, 2022
– Jericho Appreciation Society members Angelo Parker and Matt Menard were the guests on this week’s Hey! (EW):
– AEW star and ROH Champion Claudio Castagnoli was the guest on the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show. The video is available below:
More Trending Stories
- Another Note On Recent Impact Wrestling Release of Lady Frost
- Michael Cole Allegedly Referenced AEW Situation During Last Night’s Smackdown
- Seth Rollins On Triple H Taking Over WWE Creative, Says Working With Vince McMahon Was ‘Double-Edged Sword’
- Ken Anderson on the Misdiagnosed Injury That Caused Him to Lose the MITB Briefcase