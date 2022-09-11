wrestling / News

AEW News: Dynamite Grand Slam Preview Clip, Angelo Parker & Matt Menard Joins Hey! (EW), Claudio Castagnoli Chats With Kurt Angle

September 11, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dynamite Grandslam FTR vs. Sting Darby Allin Image Credit: AEW

– AEW released a new Dynamite Grand Slam preview video:

– Jericho Appreciation Society members Angelo Parker and Matt Menard were the guests on this week’s Hey! (EW):

– AEW star and ROH Champion Claudio Castagnoli was the guest on the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show. The video is available below:

