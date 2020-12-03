wrestling / News

AEW News: Dynamite Post-Show, The Acclaimed Interrupt The Young Bucks

December 2, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– The post-show for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite is online. You can see the video below of Tony Schiavone sharing his thoughts on this week’s episode:

– The Acclaimed crashed the Young Bucks’ promo on tonight’s episode of Dynamite. You can see the video below of Max Caster and Anthony Bowens interrupting the AEW Tag Team Champions’ promo below:

