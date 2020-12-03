wrestling / News
AEW News: Dynamite Post-Show, The Acclaimed Interrupt The Young Bucks
December 2, 2020 | Posted by
– The post-show for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite is online. You can see the video below of Tony Schiavone sharing his thoughts on this week’s episode:
– The Acclaimed crashed the Young Bucks’ promo on tonight’s episode of Dynamite. You can see the video below of Max Caster and Anthony Bowens interrupting the AEW Tag Team Champions’ promo below:
Next week on #AEWDynamite, The @youngbucks will face TH2 in a non-title match. But, ready to crash the party was The Acclaimed.
Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama pic.twitter.com/f6P0tCBchZ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 3, 2020
More Trending Stories
- More Reactions To Passing of Pat Patterson: John Cena, Mick Foley, Roman Reigns, Others
- JBL on Coming Up With Idea For Tribute to the Troops, Vince’s Reaction to the Idea
- Eric Bischoff On Being Thrown In Trash By Vince McMahon After RAW GM Firing In 2005, How Idea Came Together
- AEW Winter is Coming Media Call Recap: Tony Khan Says Moxley Not Working Wrestle Kingdom, How WWE Treated Miro, More