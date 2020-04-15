wrestling / News

AEW News: Dynamite Pre-Show Online, Santana Hypes Jake Hager’s World Title Shot

April 15, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– AEW has released the pre-show for tonight’s episode of Dynamite. You can check out the video below, featuring Alex Abrahamite and Taz previewing tonight’s show:

– Inner Circle member Santana posted to Twitter to hype up Jake Hager’s world title shot against Jon Moxley on tonight’s show:

