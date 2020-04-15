wrestling / News
AEW News: Dynamite Pre-Show Online, Santana Hypes Jake Hager’s World Title Shot
– AEW has released the pre-show for tonight’s episode of Dynamite. You can check out the video below, featuring Alex Abrahamite and Taz previewing tonight’s show:
– Inner Circle member Santana posted to Twitter to hype up Jake Hager’s world title shot against Jon Moxley on tonight’s show:
TONIGHT! 8/7c
The strap comes back to the #InnerCircle!!
Don’t miss @AEWonTNT.#AEWonTNT #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/Gz8Z3gmq5e
— Proud & Powerful🇵🇷 (@Santana_Proud) April 15, 2020
