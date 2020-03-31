wrestling / News
AEW News: Dynamite Will Be Live This Week, Jim Ross’ Book Now Available, Broken Matt Hardy Laughs At Chris Jericho
March 31, 2020 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that tomorrow night’s episode of AEW Dynamite will be live, just as nearly every other episode has been up to this point.
– Jim Ross’ second autobiography Under the Black Hat is now available for purchase. You can pick up a signed copy here.
– Broken Matt Hardy has posted a new video in which he laughs (or guffaws, rather) at Chris Jericho.
More Trending Stories
- Goldberg Says He Won At Wrestlemania 20 Because Vince ‘Wanted To Kill Brock More’
- Bob Costas On His Reaction When Vince McMahon Got Combative During Their Infamous 2001 Interview, People Who Think Vince “Won” the Exchange
- D’Lo Brown On Tessa Blanchard’s World Title Win and Allegations Against Her, Learning From Ron Simmons
- Jim Cornette Responds To Controversial Braun Strowman Comments, Says Strowman Wouldn’t Survive 15 Seconds in the Actual Wrestling Business