AEW News: Dynamite Will Be Live This Week, Jim Ross’ Book Now Available, Broken Matt Hardy Laughs At Chris Jericho

March 31, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
PWInsider reports that tomorrow night’s episode of AEW Dynamite will be live, just as nearly every other episode has been up to this point.

– Jim Ross’ second autobiography Under the Black Hat is now available for purchase. You can pick up a signed copy here.

Broken Matt Hardy has posted a new video in which he laughs (or guffaws, rather) at Chris Jericho.

