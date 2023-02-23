– Eddie Kingston shared the following message on the AEW All Access announcement:

“Yeah so I’m in this. Haven’t seen what they edited so who knows how I look in this thing. To be honest I don’t care and was weird having a camera on me when I don’t want it. But they got me so watch. I bet any amount of money that @RealBrittBaker is great in it.”

– Action Andretti is the guest on this week’s edition of AEW Unrestricted. The full audio and description are available below:

Action Andretti shocked the world in December when he pulled off the biggest upset in AEW history by beating Chris Jericho on AEW: Dynamite. Action talks about how and when he found out about the match, what it was like working with Jericho in the ring, why he calls it the biggest accomplishment of his life, and how the AEW locker room responded to his big win. He discusses what it means to be tagging with Ricky Starks and feuding with the Jericho Appreciation Society, and what he’s learning from the opportunity. He also details who inspired his love of wrestling, how he got started, his initial thoughts about his future when the pandemic forced everything to shut down, and his favorite moment from the Jericho Cruise.

