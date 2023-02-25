wrestling / News
AEW News: Eddie Kingston Comments on Face of the Revolution Ladder Match, Action Andretti Set for Tomorrow’s Hey! (EW), Rampage Video Highlights
February 25, 2023 | Posted by
– AEW star Eddie Kingston posted the following tweet on the newly announced Face of the Revolution Ladder Match announced for next week’s edition of Dynamite:
What the fuck! Ugh come on really!?!?! pic.twitter.com/1oj4wP5f52
— Eddie Kingston #BlackLivesMatter (@MadKing1981) February 25, 2023
– Action Andretti will be the guest on tomorrow’s edition of Hey! (EW) with RJ City. You can check out the preview clip below:
.@ActionAndretti becomes Drama Andretti on the latest episode of Hey! (EW) with @RJCity1!
Tune in bright and early TOMORROW MORNING!
▶️ https://t.co/lBSV4sbNf9 pic.twitter.com/58SHyRiSgN
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 25, 2023
– AEW released the following video highlights for last night’s episode of Rampage:
More Trending Stories
- Note On Mercedes Mone’s Deal With NJPW, How Many Dates She Has Left
- WWE Reportedly Changed Wrestlemania Plans For Brock Lesnar In Last Couple of Weeks
- The Undertaker Recalls Confronting Brock Lesnar At UFC 121, Says Dana White Didn’t Know It Was Happening
- Nikki Bella Says Vince McMahon Was Angry At Her For Diva Of The Year Win, Being Yelled At For Total Divas’ Success