wrestling / News
AEW News: Eddie Kingston Gives Quick Update On Injury Recovery, Poster For WrestleDream Main Event
October 7, 2024 | Posted by
– Eddie Kingston has provided a bit of an update on his knee injury. The AEW star has been out of action since breaking his tibia at NJPW Resurgence in May, and he posted to his Instagram account to note that he is now in a brace.
No word as of yet on when Kingston will return to the ring.
– AEW has released a new poster for Bryan Danielson’s AEW World Championship defense against Jon Moxley at WrestleDream this weekend:
https://x.com/AEW/status/1843327930065166463
