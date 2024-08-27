wrestling / News

AEW News: Eddie Kingston Hates the Madden EA Series, Sammy Guevara Shares All In London Vlog

August 27, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Eddie Kingston AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

– In a message he posted on Threads, AEW star Eddie Kingston wrote about why he doesn’t like EA Sports’ Madden NFL game series. Eddie Kingston wrote, “So Madden still sucks. Please Lord let the NFL end the exclusive rights deal with EA so we can have competition and maybe just maybe a REAL simulation football game! Ok done.”

– Sammy Guevara shared a new vlog from last weekend’s AEW All In: London. During the Zero Hour pre-show, Guevara teamed with The Von Erichs, Dustin Rhodes, and Katsuyori Shibata in a winning effort against The Undisputed Kingdom and Cage of Agony.

Eddie Kingston, Sammy Guevara

