AEW News: Eddie Kingston Trends on Twitter After Dynamite, Next Week’s Episode Will Be Live, Jim Cornette Reference On Broadcast

July 23, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Eddie Kingston

– After his debut on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Eddie Kingston and #SignEddieKingston were trending on Twitter.

– Next week’s episode of Dynamite will be live. Here’s the current lineup:

* AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: Hangman Page and Kenny Omega (c) vs. The Dark Order (Evil Uno and Grayson)
* Non-Title Match: Hikaru Shida vs. Diamante
* Tornado Tag Match: Darby Allin and Jon Moxley vs. Brian Cage and Ricky Starks
* AEW TNT Championship Match: Cody vs. TBA
* The Inner Circle vs. Orange Cassidy & Best Friends & Jurassic Express (Luchasaurus & Jungle Boy)

– The Young Bucks included a reference to Jim Cornette in their match with the Butcher and the Blade last night. While they were brawling backstage, a truck had the phrase ‘mud show’ on it. The term is something Jim Cornette uses to describe independent wrestling and AEW.

