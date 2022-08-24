wrestling / News
AEW News: Evil Uno at Gamescom, Powerhouse Hobbs Remix Shirt, Dark Highlights
– Evil Uno is at Gamescom right now doing some promotional work for AEW Fight Forever:
Hello Gamescom pic.twitter.com/WueZM8HLWB
— EVIL UNO @ Gamescom (@EvilUno) August 24, 2022
We're excited to kick off Day 1 of @gamescom this week with our friends at @THQNordic!
We're sharing #AEWFightForever gameplay, hands-on playable demos and hosting LIVE In-Ring Exhibition Matches featuring AEW talents. #AEWGames pic.twitter.com/y9kIMhRXLX
— AEW Games (@AEWGames) August 24, 2022
– Shopw AEW has a new Powerhouse Hobbs Remix shirt available:
This Powerhouse Remix shirt just dropped at https://t.co/9hHlXoVgMP! You can find it in New Arrivals! @TrueWillieHobbs #shopaew #aew #aewdynamite #aewrampage pic.twitter.com/vCZ1cgPYIb
— ShopAEW.com (@ShopAEW) August 24, 2022
– AEW released the following video highlight clips for last night’s episode of Dark:
#TheWingmen’s @PAvalon & @ryrynemnem making short work of their opponents tonight on #AEWDark vowing to make AEW “pretty”.
Tune in NOW to #AEWDark: https://t.co/whhlgEYOc2
Presented by https://t.co/AHZWJlO2V5 pic.twitter.com/FwTGVvlJol
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 23, 2022
.@LuckyWrestling put up a great fight but still a strong victory for #AllHeart @_BlakeChristian!
Tune in NOW to #AEWDark: https://t.co/4HTlg4RmF0
Presented by https://t.co/AHZWJm5EjF pic.twitter.com/bIr2HSPZAM
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 23, 2022
"In Bust We Trust!" Leader of the #Trustbusters @AriyaDaivari introduces the Trust Butler, Jeeves Kay (@isThatVsK), after their victory! Don't miss tonight's #AEWDark presented by https://t.co/AHZWJlO2V5! ▶️ https://t.co/4HTlg58Xwy pic.twitter.com/jCLZXCZLPG
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 24, 2022
Light work for the clients of 'Smart' @MarkSterlingEsq – @TonyNese & @WoodsIsTheGoods, getting the victory in dominant fashion tonight on #AEWDark! Sterling has a few words to say, on behalf of the winning team! ▶️ https://t.co/4HTlg4RmF0
Presented by https://t.co/AHZWJm5EjF pic.twitter.com/ktu3DtjOqJ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 24, 2022
After their devastating debut victory, the #IronSavages @bear_boulder and @bearbronsonBC, with the #IronManager @TheJTDavidson, plan on putting the entire AEW locker room on notice! ▶️ https://t.co/4HTlg58Xwy
Presented by https://t.co/AHZWJlO2V5 pic.twitter.com/tWMl75XD4u
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 24, 2022
After @KiLynnKing's impressive victory on #AEWDark, Dr. @RealBrittBaker had a few words to say to her opponent, ahead of their clash tomorrow night on #AEWDynamite LIVE at 8/7c on TBS! ▶️ https://t.co/4HTlg4RmF0
Visit https://t.co/4Xoe9bWsne for a chance to win $1000 pic.twitter.com/EBURJ0n6C5
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 24, 2022
ICYMI: after @KiLynnKing's victory on #AEWDark, Dr. @RealBrittBaker D.M.D decided to pay her a visit, ahead of their scheduled match-up on #AEWDynamite TONIGHT, and it wasn't long before things got out of hand. Tune in to TBS at 8pm ET/7pm CT & 8pm PT! pic.twitter.com/tCEob4j0ej
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 24, 2022