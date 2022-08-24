AEW News: Evil Uno at Gamescom, Powerhouse Hobbs Remix Shirt, Dark Highlights

– Evil Uno is at Gamescom right now doing some promotional work for AEW Fight Forever:

Hello Gamescom pic.twitter.com/WueZM8HLWB — EVIL UNO @ Gamescom (@EvilUno) August 24, 2022

We're excited to kick off Day 1 of @gamescom this week with our friends at @THQNordic! We're sharing #AEWFightForever gameplay, hands-on playable demos and hosting LIVE In-Ring Exhibition Matches featuring AEW talents. #AEWGames pic.twitter.com/y9kIMhRXLX — AEW Games (@AEWGames) August 24, 2022

– Shopw AEW has a new Powerhouse Hobbs Remix shirt available:

– AEW released the following video highlight clips for last night’s episode of Dark:

Light work for the clients of 'Smart' @MarkSterlingEsq – @TonyNese & @WoodsIsTheGoods, getting the victory in dominant fashion tonight on #AEWDark! Sterling has a few words to say, on behalf of the winning team! ▶️ https://t.co/4HTlg4RmF0

Presented by https://t.co/AHZWJm5EjF pic.twitter.com/ktu3DtjOqJ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 24, 2022

After @KiLynnKing's impressive victory on #AEWDark, Dr. @RealBrittBaker had a few words to say to her opponent, ahead of their clash tomorrow night on #AEWDynamite LIVE at 8/7c on TBS! ▶️ https://t.co/4HTlg4RmF0

Visit https://t.co/4Xoe9bWsne for a chance to win $1000 pic.twitter.com/EBURJ0n6C5 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 24, 2022