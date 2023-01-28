– During last night’s AEW Rampage, Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter defended her title against Emi Sakura. Excalibur had high praise for the match on Twitter, writing, “20 years ago, @jmehytr & @EmiSakura_gtmv was the type of match I would be thankful to see a 6th generation VHS copy of. Not only did I get to watch it in HD on TV, I got to call it as well. Hell yeah.” You can see that tweet below:

– The Dark Order will be the guests on tomorrow’s edition of Hey! (EW). The new episode debuts tomorrow, and you can view a preview clip below:

– The following video highlights are now available for last night’s AEW Rampage:





