AEW News: First Ad For Revolution PPV Now Online, AEW Hits 3 Million Youtube Subscribers, Lance Archer Promises Change For AEW

February 5, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Revolution

– The first commercial for AEW Revolution has made its way online. The PPV happens on March 6 from the sold out Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, FL. So far the only match confirmed for the event is the Face of the Revolution ladder match, with the first qualifying match set for this Wednesday’s Dynamite. That will feature Isiah Kassidy against a mystery opponent, making their AEW debut.

– AEW has hit three million subscribers on Youtube.

– In a post on Twitter, Lance Archer promised change after this Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. He will challenge Hangman Page in a Texas Death Match for the AEW World title.

