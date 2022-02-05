AEW News: First Ad For Revolution PPV Now Online, AEW Hits 3 Million Youtube Subscribers, Lance Archer Promises Change For AEW

– The first commercial for AEW Revolution has made its way online. The PPV happens on March 6 from the sold out Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, FL. So far the only match confirmed for the event is the Face of the Revolution ladder match, with the first qualifying match set for this Wednesday’s Dynamite. That will feature Isiah Kassidy against a mystery opponent, making their AEW debut.

The unrest is growing; we are now just weeks away.#AEWRevolution will be LIVE on PPV Sunday March 6 at 8pm ET from Orlando, FL. at the @AdditionFiArena! pic.twitter.com/V0FTP4EzXN — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 5, 2022

– AEW has hit three million subscribers on Youtube.

Thank you to each and every one of you! And if you haven’t subscribed yet, click here and never miss a new video!

🔗 https://t.co/2bWHr9dlQa pic.twitter.com/res9fj2Icd — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 5, 2022

– In a post on Twitter, Lance Archer promised change after this Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. He will challenge Hangman Page in a Texas Death Match for the AEW World title.