AEW News: Forbidden Door To Get Documentary on NJPW World, AEW Set To Make Albany Debut, Highlights From Fyter Fest Night 1
– AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door is getting its own documentary that will be available on NJPW World. NJPW posted a trailer for the special on social media. It promises “exclusive interviews and incredible behind the scenes footage.”
COMING SOON to @njpwworld:
With exclusive interviews and incredible behind the scenes footage, a new documentary looks at "Forbidden Door"s of the past, present and future. #ForbiddenDoor @aew pic.twitter.com/7P7NKXzlTn
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) July 14, 2022
– AEW will debut at the MVP Arena in Albany, NY on September 14 for a live Dynamite and Rampage taping. Tickets go on sale on July 22 with an online pre-sale earlier in the week.
As a note, the International Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame and Museum is in the MVP Arena and will be open for visitors when AEW arrives there.
– Here are highlights from night one of AEW Fyter Fest:
