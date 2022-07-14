AEW News: Forbidden Door To Get Documentary on NJPW World, AEW Set To Make Albany Debut, Highlights From Fyter Fest Night 1

– AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door is getting its own documentary that will be available on NJPW World. NJPW posted a trailer for the special on social media. It promises “exclusive interviews and incredible behind the scenes footage.”

– AEW will debut at the MVP Arena in Albany, NY on September 14 for a live Dynamite and Rampage taping. Tickets go on sale on July 22 with an online pre-sale earlier in the week.

As a note, the International Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame and Museum is in the MVP Arena and will be open for visitors when AEW arrives there.

– Here are highlights from night one of AEW Fyter Fest: