wrestling / News

AEW News: FTR Shares Photo With Adam Copeland & Sting’s Son, More Collision Highlights

September 3, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dynamite Grandslam FTR vs. Sting Darby Allin Image Credit: AEW

– Dax Harwood of FTR shared a photo on social media yesterday, showing himself, tag team partner Cash Wheeler, fellow AEW wrestlers Adam Wheeler, Darby Allin, and Sting’s son after a workout earlier this week. You can check out that image he shared below. Dax noted in the caption, “Album drops soon.”

– AEW released more highlights from last Saturday’s Collision:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, AEW Collision, FTR, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading