AEW News: FTR To Defend AAA Tag Titles Against Lucha Brothers for AAA TV, AEW Dynamite Highlights, AEW Releases Owen Hart Tribute Video

– Luchablog reports that FTR are set to defend the AAA tag team titles against the Lucha Brothers for an upcoming AAA TV taping on January 30 in Merida. The match will likely air on February 6 or 13.

FTR vs Lucha Brothers tag title rematch on 01/30 in Merida — luchablog (@luchablog) December 23, 2021

This is a TV taping. Not sure yet if AAA is going back to airing those live for 2022. Matches from the show would normally air on TV on 02/06 or 02/13. — luchablog (@luchablog) December 23, 2021

– AEW has posted their Owen Hart tribute video, which includes home movies from Martha Hart, online.

