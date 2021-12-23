wrestling / News

AEW News: FTR To Defend AAA Tag Titles Against Lucha Brothers for AAA TV, AEW Dynamite Highlights, AEW Releases Owen Hart Tribute Video

December 23, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– Luchablog reports that FTR are set to defend the AAA tag team titles against the Lucha Brothers for an upcoming AAA TV taping on January 30 in Merida. The match will likely air on February 6 or 13.

– AEW has posted their Owen Hart tribute video, which includes home movies from Martha Hart, online.

– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite:

