AEW News: FTR & Wardlow ‘FT-War’ Shirt Available, Auction Set for Today on WhatNot, Dark Video Highlights

September 21, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW All Out, FTR Wardlow Image Credit: AEW

– Shop AEW has released a new t-shirt featuring the team of Wardlow and FTR that says “FT-War.” You can check out that shirt below:

– There will be a live AEW shopping and auction session today on WhatNot starting at 6:00 pm EST. Fans will be able to bid on official, rare, and exclusive AEW merchandise. Here are the details:

– AEW released the following highlight clips for last night’s episode of Dark:

