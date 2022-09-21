AEW News: FTR & Wardlow ‘FT-War’ Shirt Available, Auction Set for Today on WhatNot, Dark Video Highlights

– Shop AEW has released a new t-shirt featuring the team of Wardlow and FTR that says “FT-War.” You can check out that shirt below:

– There will be a live AEW shopping and auction session today on WhatNot starting at 6:00 pm EST. Fans will be able to bid on official, rare, and exclusive AEW merchandise. Here are the details:

Live @AEW Shopping & Auctions on https://t.co/knSB6xCp1Y! Weekly shows start TOMORROW Sept. 21st at 6/5c. Now is your chance to bid on official All Elite Wrestling exclusive & rare merchandise. Download the @Whatnot app & follow Pro Wrestling Tees: https://t.co/JRA2cJszEY. pic.twitter.com/PIOZzVosOY — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 21, 2022

– AEW released the following highlight clips for last night’s episode of Dark:

"The Reality is, I'm just getting started"

After a great win by @zackclayton, he shares a few words here on #AEWDark! ▶️ https://t.co/exYM2igt6W pic.twitter.com/nBJjrEeCnY — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 20, 2022

Making quick work of his opponent to get the win here on #AEWDark, @AnthonyOgogo has a message for the #AEW locker room: ▶️ https://t.co/exYM2igt6W pic.twitter.com/XV9t8tKUA9 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 20, 2022