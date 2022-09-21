wrestling / News
AEW News: FTR & Wardlow ‘FT-War’ Shirt Available, Auction Set for Today on WhatNot, Dark Video Highlights
– Shop AEW has released a new t-shirt featuring the team of Wardlow and FTR that says “FT-War.” You can check out that shirt below:
FTWAR! You can find this shirt in New Arrivals at https://t.co/9hHlXpcSbp! @CashWheelerFTR @DaxFTR @RealWardlow #shopaew #aew #aewdynamite #aewrampage pic.twitter.com/Yyfh04HjEN
— ShopAEW.com (@ShopAEW) September 21, 2022
– There will be a live AEW shopping and auction session today on WhatNot starting at 6:00 pm EST. Fans will be able to bid on official, rare, and exclusive AEW merchandise. Here are the details:
Live @AEW Shopping & Auctions on https://t.co/knSB6xCp1Y! Weekly shows start TOMORROW Sept. 21st at 6/5c. Now is your chance to bid on official All Elite Wrestling exclusive & rare merchandise. Download the @Whatnot app & follow Pro Wrestling Tees: https://t.co/JRA2cJszEY. pic.twitter.com/PIOZzVosOY
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 21, 2022
– AEW released the following highlight clips for last night’s episode of Dark:
"The Reality is, I'm just getting started"
After a great win by @zackclayton, he shares a few words here on #AEWDark! ▶️ https://t.co/exYM2igt6W pic.twitter.com/nBJjrEeCnY
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 20, 2022
Making quick work of his opponent to get the win here on #AEWDark, @AnthonyOgogo has a message for the #AEW locker room: ▶️ https://t.co/exYM2igt6W pic.twitter.com/XV9t8tKUA9
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 20, 2022
"As I've proved from day one, I'm not afraid of a challenge!" @MadisonRayne is victorious tonight on #AEWDark! ▶️ https://t.co/exYM2iy4vw pic.twitter.com/5lJyqTneyk
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 20, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Braun Strowman Says He Will Never Wrestle For Anyone Other Than WWE
- Tony Khan Reveals AEW Dynamite Grand Slam Is Now AEW’s Highest-Grossing TV Event of All Time
- MJF Weighs In On Cody Rhodes’ Jump to WWE, How the AEW Locker Room Reacted
- Carmella, Maxxine Dupri in Tight Outfit, Zelina Vega at the Gym Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week