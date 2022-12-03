wrestling / News
AEW News: FTR’s Cash Wheeler Says ‘It’s All Or Nothing’ Next Week, Rampage Video Highlights
– As noted, FTR will finally get their shot against AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed on next week’s edition of Dynamite on December 7. Ahead of the matchup, FTR’s Cash Wheeler shared the following message on the matchup.
He wrote, “We’ve had a great year. Maybe the best of our careers. 3 titles. Some of my favorite matches ever. Teamed with legends and mentors. Without winning this, none of it matters. All or nothing.”
We’ve had a great year. Maybe the best of our careers.
3 titles. Some of my favorite matches ever. Teamed with legends and mentors.
Without winning this, none of it matters. All or nothing. https://t.co/1gq3QULraq
— Daniel “Cash” Wheeler (@CashWheelerFTR) December 3, 2022
– AEW released the following video highlights for last night’s Rampage:
More Trending Stories
- More On William Regal Possibly Leaving AEW, How Long Top People Knew About It
- Roman Reigns Reportedly Handpicked Wrestlers For His Latest Feud
- Freddie Prinze Jr. Says Ronda Rousey vs. Shotzi at WWE Survivor Series Was ‘Legit Unwatchable’
- Bruce Prichard On If Tito Santana Was Considered For World Title Run, Hulk Hogan’s Hesitation To Return in 1992