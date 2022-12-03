– As noted, FTR will finally get their shot against AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed on next week’s edition of Dynamite on December 7. Ahead of the matchup, FTR’s Cash Wheeler shared the following message on the matchup.

He wrote, “We’ve had a great year. Maybe the best of our careers. 3 titles. Some of my favorite matches ever. Teamed with legends and mentors. Without winning this, none of it matters. All or nothing.”

