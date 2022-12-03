wrestling / News

AEW News: FTR’s Cash Wheeler Says ‘It’s All Or Nothing’ Next Week, Rampage Video Highlights

December 3, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dynamite 12-7-22 Image Credit: AEW

As noted, FTR will finally get their shot against AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed on next week’s edition of Dynamite on December 7. Ahead of the matchup, FTR’s Cash Wheeler shared the following message on the matchup.

He wrote, “We’ve had a great year. Maybe the best of our careers. 3 titles. Some of my favorite matches ever. Teamed with legends and mentors. Without winning this, none of it matters. All or nothing.”

– AEW released the following video highlights for last night’s Rampage:




