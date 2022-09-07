wrestling / News
AEW News: FTR’s Dax Harwood Shares Tweet About His Daughter, Jazwares All Out Fanfest Panel, The Dark Order Hype AEW’s Albany Debut
– FTR’s Dax Harwood tweeted on his daughter following her appearance last Sunday at AEW All Out. He wrote, “When you dance, hold her close ‘Till the breaks go for broke Be the first to reach for her hand No you don’t get to do some things again.” Youc an check out his tweet below:
When you dance, hold her close
'Till the breaks go for broke
Be the first to reach for her hand
No you don't get to do some things again https://t.co/1Dq1jNbdmv
— Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) September 7, 2022
– Ringside Collectibles released a video of the Jazwares action figure panel at the All Out Fanfest 2022. The panel featured the Jazwares team along with Sting, Britt Baker, Ricky Starks, The Acclaimed, Danhausen, and more. You can check out the video below:
– The Dark Order’s John Silver and Alex Reynolds hyped the Albany, New York debut for AEW and tickets going on sale:
Listen up as #DarkOrder give you all the important info you need about #AEW’s upcoming debut in Albany, NY: #AEWDynamite LIVE & #AEWRampage on Wednesday, September 14 at @TheMVPArena! Tickets (starting at $29+fees) are ON SALE NOW! 🎟 https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/C5ekPQdkLU
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 7, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Booker T Weighs In On AEW Media Scrum Situation, Whether CM Punk Was Unprofessional
- New Details On AEW All Out Post-Media Scrum Brawl, Update On Punk Injury Rumor
- Eric Bischoff Weighs In On AEW Media Scrum Drama, Says He Would Fire CM Punk
- Bully Ray Says CM Punk Put Tony Khan In A Bad Spot & Buried Khan’s Decision Making, Says Khan Needs to Get Control of Punk, Young Bucks, & Kenny Omega