AEW News: Fuego Del Sol Comments On Sammy Guevara Using His Likeness, AEW Dynamite Highlights, Pre-Sale Codes For Upcoming Tapings

– In a post on Twitter, Fuego del Sol commented on Sammy Guevara using his mask and outfit to help Chris Jericho win a match on last night’s Dynamite. Guevara and Tay Conti both joined the Jericho Appreciation Society after.

Fuego wrote: “#JusticeForFuego THIS WAS NOT ME! I DID NOT WANT THIS! I REFUSE TO LET SAMMY AND THE JAS SULLY THE GOOD NAME OF FUEGO DEL SOL! #JusticeForFuego”

– There are two pre-sales happening right now for upcoming AEW tapings.

There will be an episode of Dynamite in Columbus, Ohio on August 3 at the Schottstein Center. The pre-sale code is chrono96. It will run through 10 PM ET, with the general public sale happening tomorrow morning.

There will be an episode of Dynamite and Rampage taping in Charleston, West Virginia on August 17 at the Charleston Coliseum. The pre-sale code is icvidcr119. It will run through 10 PM ET, with the general public sale happening tomorrow morning.

