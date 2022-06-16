wrestling / News
AEW News: Fuego Del Sol Comments On Sammy Guevara Using His Likeness, AEW Dynamite Highlights, Pre-Sale Codes For Upcoming Tapings
– In a post on Twitter, Fuego del Sol commented on Sammy Guevara using his mask and outfit to help Chris Jericho win a match on last night’s Dynamite. Guevara and Tay Conti both joined the Jericho Appreciation Society after.
Fuego wrote: “#JusticeForFuego THIS WAS NOT ME! I DID NOT WANT THIS! I REFUSE TO LET SAMMY AND THE JAS SULLY THE GOOD NAME OF FUEGO DEL SOL! #JusticeForFuego”
THIS WAS NOT ME!
I DID NOT WANT THIS!
I REFUSE TO LET SAMMY AND THE JAS SULLY THE GOOD NAME OF FUEGO DEL SOL!#JusticeForFuego pic.twitter.com/Ct0Dq9t00K
— Fuego Del Sol! (@FuegoDelSol) June 16, 2022
– There are two pre-sales happening right now for upcoming AEW tapings.
There will be an episode of Dynamite in Columbus, Ohio on August 3 at the Schottstein Center. The pre-sale code is chrono96. It will run through 10 PM ET, with the general public sale happening tomorrow morning.
There will be an episode of Dynamite and Rampage taping in Charleston, West Virginia on August 17 at the Charleston Coliseum. The pre-sale code is icvidcr119. It will run through 10 PM ET, with the general public sale happening tomorrow morning.
– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite:
More Trending Stories
- Vince Russo, Maria Kanellis, More React to Vince McMahon Investigation News
- New Details, Reaction Backstage To Vince McMahon Investigation Over $3 Million Payment For Alleged Affair
- More On Vince McMahon Investigation: WWE Issues Staff Message, Note On How Much Voting Power McMahons Control
- AEW Reportedly Changed Booking Plans For Tag Team Titles