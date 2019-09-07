AEW News: Update on Ticket Sales for Full Gear and Charlotte, All Out Recap Video

– F4WOnline.com has an update on ticket sales for All Elite Wrestling. As noted, tickets went on sale yesterday for AEW Full gear in Baltimore, Maryland in November and AEW on TNT in Charlotte on November 6. According to F4WOnline.com, Full Gear tickets are said to be selling ahead of the WWE’s show there that’s on Monday. However, the show isn’t close to being a sellout yet.

Additionally, ticket sales for the 11/6 Charlotte event are said to be behind the pace of ticket sales for WWE’s event in the city that’s scheduled for September 15.

– AEW released an All Out event recap video. You can check it out below.