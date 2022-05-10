wrestling / News

AEW News: Full Video of Tony Khan on Swerve City Podcast, Dustin Rhodes Chats With Renee Paquette on The Sessions, Thunder Rosa on Local Dallas Talk Show today

May 10, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dynamite Tony Khan ROH Image Credit: AEW

– The full video is now available of AEW President & CEO Tony Khan on the Swerve City podcast:

– Renee Paquette’s guest for today’s episode of The Sessions is AEW star Dustin Rhodes. Here’s the audio and full description:

They call him the Natural in the ring but he’s pretty good at this podcasting thing too! Dustin Rhodes joins The Sessions for one of our most emotional interviews yet, where we discuss his longevity in wrestling, his moment of clarity after years of drug and alcohol abuse, whether the Goldust character would work today, and what he really thinks about his brother Cody’s WWE return. Plus, is Renee a succubus? Only one way to find out.

– Thunder Rosa will be appearing on Inside DFW with Jenny Anchondo today at 9:00 am on CW33 KDAF Dallas:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, Dustin Rhodes, Thunder Rosa, Tony Khan, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading