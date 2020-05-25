AEW News: Fyter Fest Details Will Be Revealed On Dynamite, Notes On TNT Championship Side Plates, Injuries Didn’t Change Double or Nothing Plans

– PWInsider reports that details for this year’s Fyter Fest event will be revealed on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. This year’s event was planned for London but obviously that’s not happening due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s unknown if AEW will make this a free special on B/R Live or not as they did last year. The only confirmed match so far is Brian Cage vs. Jon Moxley for the AEW World title.

– The side plates for the TNT Championship feature Techwood Drive Studios (where wrestling was taped for TBS) as a tribute to the origins of wrestling on Turner Broadcasting. As previously noted, the title belt is not finished due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and once it is, it will be delivered to AEW to replace the one that Cody is currently holding.

– The injuries to Britt Baker and Rey Fenix did not affect the creative plans for Double or Nothing.