AEW News: Fyter Fest May Be a Legit Sell Out, Creative Plans For Shawn Spears
June 28, 2019 | Posted by
– AEW’s Fyter Fest this weekend could be another big success for the company. The WON reports that the venue in Daytona Beach holds 8,000 and the show was initially set to use 3,000 seats, but new sections were opened up after those sold out. Ticket sales have since picked up further and there is a chance that the show could legitimately sell out the arena if they get good walk-up business.
– The WON also notes that Shawn Spears is expected to be a “key player” for the company. Spears officially signed on with the company on June 12th after appearing in the Casino Battle Royal at AEW Double or Nothing.
