AEW News: Fyter Fest Women’s Three-Way Match Online, Cody Hypes Fight For the Fallen, Preview For Next Road to Fight For the Fallen

July 5, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Nyla Rose AEW Fyter Fest

– AEW has released the full three-way match between Riho, Nyla Rose and Yuka Sakazaki from Fyter Fest online. You can see the video below, as well as praise from Kenny Omega about the match:

– Cody posted a new update on himself after taking an unprotected chair shot from Shawn Spears at Fyter Fest, while promoting Fight For the Fallen at the same time:

– AEW revealed in a new preview for the next Road to Fight For the Fallen that Cody and Dustin Rhodes will discuss their match against each other from Double or Nothing on the upcoming episode:

