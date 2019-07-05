AEW News: Fyter Fest Women’s Three-Way Match Online, Cody Hypes Fight For the Fallen, Preview For Next Road to Fight For the Fallen

– AEW has released the full three-way match between Riho, Nyla Rose and Yuka Sakazaki from Fyter Fest online. You can see the video below, as well as praise from Kenny Omega about the match:

People ask me at times, “what is it about the joshi that inspire you so much?”. Unique, fun, and passionate performances like these. Please watch if you haven’t already! It’s Free! https://t.co/8FD1eqpnJF — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) July 5, 2019

– Cody posted a new update on himself after taking an unprotected chair shot from Shawn Spears at Fyter Fest, while promoting Fight For the Fallen at the same time:

Been a quiet week for me since Fyter Update: wrestling is violent That being said(and staples aside) I wouldn’t miss Fight For The Fallen for the world and am thrilled/eager to be part of such a great cause and in this #TagTeamDreamMatch July 13th – Jacksonville pic.twitter.com/7sDqovOQNT — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) July 5, 2019

– AEW revealed in a new preview for the next Road to Fight For the Fallen that Cody and Dustin Rhodes will discuss their match against each other from Double or Nothing on the upcoming episode: