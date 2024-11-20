– The ticket pre-sale has begun for the upcoming AEW TV tapings and ROH Final Battle scheduled for next month at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. The ticket pre-sale code is AEF9AEW (via PWInsider). Tickets can be purchased from AEW’s events page.

– The VIP tickets are now on sale for AEW All In Texas at Ticketmaster.com. The event is currently scheduled for Saturday, July 12, 2025 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.