AEW News: Hangman Page Apologizes To The Dark Order, AEW Dynamite Highlights, AEW Selling Ticket Bundle Including Revolution

January 21, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Hangman Page Dark Order

– While the Dark Order expected that Hangman Page would join their group on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, and it seems Page regrets hurting their feelings. He apologized to the group on Twitter.

– Speaking of Dynamite, here are highlights from the episode:

– Finally, AEW has announced a ticket package leading up to their Revolution PPV, which includes all events from February and March. The bundle will cost $75 plus fees.

