AEW News: Hangman Page Apologizes To The Dark Order, AEW Dynamite Highlights, AEW Selling Ticket Bundle Including Revolution
– While the Dark Order expected that Hangman Page would join their group on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, and it seems Page regrets hurting their feelings. He apologized to the group on Twitter.
im so sorry https://t.co/2g2UlyjsXK
— HANGMAN PAGE (@theAdamPage) January 21, 2021
– Speaking of Dynamite, here are highlights from the episode:
– Finally, AEW has announced a ticket package leading up to their Revolution PPV, which includes all events from February and March. The bundle will cost $75 plus fees.
JOIN THE REVOLUTION TOUR
$75 + fees for ALL FIVE upcoming Feb & March live events are available NOW by emailing ➡️ [email protected] or calling 904-633-2000 w/ outdoor physically-distanced seating in compliance w/ state & local regulations & CDC guidelines pic.twitter.com/gLRQON52SG
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 21, 2021
