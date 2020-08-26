wrestling / News
AEW News: Hangman Page Doesn’t Want AEW To Show Part 2 Of All Out, Vickie Guerrero To Interview FTR
– In a post on Twitter, Hangman Page said that he didn’t want AEW to show part two of All Out tonight on Youtube. Page was in the main event of that show, losing to Chris Jericho in a match to crown the first AEW World champion.
He wrote: “Hey jef we all know what happens so why don’t we just not show part two tonight i don’t wanna see it again, thank you.”
— HANGMAN PAGE (@theAdamPage) August 26, 2020
– Vickie Guerrero revealed on Twitter that she will be interviewing FTR for her podcast.
She wrote: “This is going to be HUGE! The Excuse Me Pod will be interviewing @DaxHarwood @CashWheelerFTR this Wed 8/26. Submit your ?’s to [email protected] by Wed night and we will give you a personal shout out during the interview! #excuseme #FTR @AEWrestling @AEWonTNT”
This is going to be HUGE! The Excuse Me Pod will be interviewing @DaxHarwood @CashWheelerFTR this Wed 8/26. Submit your ?'s to [email protected] by Wed night and we will give you a personal shout out during the interview! #excuseme #FTR @AEWrestling @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/SnUghZK1UN
— Vickie Guerrero (@VickieGuerrero) August 25, 2020
