wrestling / News

AEW News: Hangman Page Doesn’t Want AEW To Show Part 2 Of All Out, Vickie Guerrero To Interview FTR

August 26, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Hangman Page AEW All Out

– In a post on Twitter, Hangman Page said that he didn’t want AEW to show part two of All Out tonight on Youtube. Page was in the main event of that show, losing to Chris Jericho in a match to crown the first AEW World champion.

He wrote: “Hey jef we all know what happens so why don’t we just not show part two tonight i don’t wanna see it again, thank you.

– Vickie Guerrero revealed on Twitter that she will be interviewing FTR for her podcast.

She wrote: “This is going to be HUGE! The Excuse Me Pod will be interviewing @DaxHarwood @CashWheelerFTR this Wed 8/26. Submit your ?’s to [email protected] by Wed night and we will give you a personal shout out during the interview! #excuseme #FTR @AEWrestling @AEWonTNT

More Trending Stories

article topics :

FTR, Hangman Page, Vickie Guerrero, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading