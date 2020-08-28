AEW News: Hangman Page Kicked Out of The Elite, Thunder Rosa vs. Hikaru Shida Video

Hangman Page’s time in the Elite is apparently at an end, according to the Young Bucks. On tonight’s episode of Dynamite, Page cost the Bucks a shot at the AEW Tag Team Titles during the tag team gauntlment match by keeping them from hitting the springboard tombstone. The Jacksons then confronted Page in the bar later in the show and said that he’s a drunk and they can’t support him anymore, kicking him out of the group:

– AEW aired a video package hyping up the Hikaru Shida vs. Thunder Rose match at All Out for the AEW Women’s Championship match: