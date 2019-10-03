wrestling / News
AEW News: Hangman Page Reacts to Dynamite Loss, SCU Announces Tag Team Tournament Participants, Brandi Shares Production Pic
– Hangman Page took to Twitter to comment on his loss to PAC on AEW Dynamite. Page lost to a lowblow while Earl Hebner was distracted, to which Page posted:
who in the hell hired EARL HEBNER
— HANGMAN PAGE (@theAdamPage) October 3, 2019
– SCU announced that Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian will be their participants in the AEW Tag Team Tournament:
#SCU have got nothing but confidence going into the #AEW World Tag Team Championship Tournament as they announce the 2 men who are entering the tournament. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/0GmcTuQ6Dc
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) October 3, 2019
– Brandi Rhodes posted to Twitter to share a pic of Cody backstage at the Dynamite taping:
Tape it up and go. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/fDAluXjUrt
— Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) October 3, 2019
