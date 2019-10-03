wrestling / News

AEW News: Hangman Page Reacts to Dynamite Loss, SCU Announces Tag Team Tournament Participants, Brandi Shares Production Pic

October 3, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Hangman Page AEW All Out

– Hangman Page took to Twitter to comment on his loss to PAC on AEW Dynamite. Page lost to a lowblow while Earl Hebner was distracted, to which Page posted:

– SCU announced that Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian will be their participants in the AEW Tag Team Tournament:

– Brandi Rhodes posted to Twitter to share a pic of Cody backstage at the Dynamite taping:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, Brandi Rhodes, Hangman Page, SCU, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading