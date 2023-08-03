wrestling / News
AEW News: The Hardys Have a ‘Painful Twist of Fate’ Planned for Rampage, Video Highlights for 200th Dynamite
– As noted, AEW announced that The Hardys will team up with Keith Lee on tomorrow night’s Rampage to face The Butcher, The Blade, and Kip Sabian. Matt and Jeff Hardy cut a promo on tomorrow’s six-man tag team matchup, which you can see below. Matt Hardy says they are going to deliver a “painful Twist of Fate” for The Butcher, Blade, and Sabian:
The Hardys, @matthardybrand & @jeffhardybrand, will team up with Limitless @realkeithlee to take #TheButcher @andycomplains, #TheBlade, and @TheKipSabian in TRIOS action TOMORROW NIGHT on Friday Night #AEWRampage at 10pm ET/ 9pm CT on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/OzuBTXsvgs
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 3, 2023
– AEW released the following video highlights for last night’s 200th episode of Dynamite:
