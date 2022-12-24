– RJ City announced that this weekend’s Hey! (EW) will be a holiday special episode. You can check out that new preview from AEW below:

The Hey! (EW) Holiday Special. Christmas morn at the crack of dawn.

Join us! https://t.co/lBSV4rTE11@RJCity1 🎅🏻 pic.twitter.com/8TAhWe8thQ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 24, 2022

– AEW released the following video highlights for last night’s Holiday Bash edition of Rampage:





