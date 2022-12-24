wrestling / News
AEW News: Hey! (EW) Holiday Special Preview, Rampage Holiday Bash Video Highlights
– RJ City announced that this weekend’s Hey! (EW) will be a holiday special episode. You can check out that new preview from AEW below:
The Hey! (EW) Holiday Special. Christmas morn at the crack of dawn.
Join us! https://t.co/lBSV4rTE11@RJCity1 🎅🏻 pic.twitter.com/8TAhWe8thQ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 24, 2022
– AEW released the following video highlights for last night’s Holiday Bash edition of Rampage:
