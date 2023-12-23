wrestling / News
AEW News: Hey! (EW) Holiday Special Preview, Rampage Video Highlights
– Tomorrow will see the release of a Hey! (EW) Holiday Special. AEW broadcaster Renee Paquette joined host RJ City to preview the special, which you can see below:
It’s the Hey! (EW) Holiday Special!
Don't miss the festivities TOMORROW, the morning of Christmas Eve!🎄🎅🏻
▶️ https://t.co/bYIyuAIUGa@RJcity1 | @reneepaquette pic.twitter.com/KYSmy176AD
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 23, 2023
– AEW released the following video highlights for last night’s Rampage: