AEW News: Hey! (EW) Holiday Special Preview, Rampage Video Highlights

December 23, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
RJ City AEW Hey (Ew) Image Credit: AEW

Tomorrow will see the release of a Hey! (EW) Holiday Special. AEW broadcaster Renee Paquette joined host RJ City to preview the special, which you can see below:

– AEW released the following video highlights for last night’s Rampage:




